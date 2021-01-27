Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II beats The Witcher 3's game of the year record

Being polarising hasn't stopped Naughty Dog's latest game from getting more awards than CD Projekt Red's beloved RPG.

It's been five years since CD Projekt revealed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had won more than 250 game of the year awards, making it the most awarded game ever by beating The Last of Us' previous record. I doubt many of you thought a game would ever beat that incredible feat, but Naughty Dog wants its top spot back.

Gameawards.net, a website known for tracking the game of the year awards of hundreds of media outlets and Readers' Choices, shows that The Last of Us: Part II has been awarded Game of the Year by 170 media outlets and 91 Readers' Choice selections. This means that it has received 261 in total, which is one more than The Witcher 3 got. The record might even become better, as the BAFTAs and a few other tracked awards haven't been given out yet.

Do you think this is deserved and can any of this year's games beat the record?

The Last of Us: Part II

