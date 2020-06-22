The Last of Us: Part II badly review bombed

You're watching Advertisements

The Last of Us: Part II was released last week to almost universal acclaim but even before it was launched, there were some bad controversies to some of the decisions Naughty Dog has made for the games, mainly coming from a series of really revealing leaks.

To sum it up without spoilers, it seems like some gamers think Naughty Dog has leaned too much into the so-called 'Social Justice Warrior' demographic. While some gamers are adult enough to just not buy a game they are not interested of (and maybe talk about it, as opinions are opinions) - there are also an unpleasantly large group of gamers who handles these things with review bombing.

Because of this, we now know that The Last of Us: Part II is considered one of the worst games of all times on Metacritic with a user score of 3,8 out of 10. Our review of the game can be found here.