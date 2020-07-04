The Last of Us: Part II actor shares horrible death threats

This news piece contains some vague spoilers from early parts of The Last of Us: Part II, so I recommend you stop reading here if you want to avoid them.

It didn't take long after a few The Last of Us: Part II scenes and details leaked before some of the developers and actors involved chose to block or leave social media. This happened following the hateful messages a number of people received due to their link to the game's plot and characters. Laura Bailey, who plays Abby, has been one of the main targets for this unacceptable abuse and recently started sharing her thoughts on the matter. Now she's also revealed some of the specific messages that keep coming in:

I'm not even going to pretend to be neutral on this matter. Some of you have told me you don't agree with my love for the game and its story, and that's totally understandable, but sending hateful messages like this just isn't okay under any circumstances.