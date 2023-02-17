The Last of Us: Part II actor is still getting death threats

HQ

SPOILER WARNING: This article includes spoilers from The Last of Us: Part II first couple of hours, so stop here if you don't want to know about one of the game's core premises!

HBO and PlayStation Productions' The Last of Us show is still going extremely strong, and there are still four episodes left of the first season. This success has obviously lead to a bunch of positive reactions, but it has also reignited a certain crowd's ire, and I'm not talking about the stuff in episode 3.

Because Jocelyn Mettler, the face model for Abby in The Last of Us: Part II, has shared one example of the many death threats and astoundingly nasty message she's still getting because of her involvement in the controversial masterpiece.

Again, this is the woman that only allowed Naughty Dog to use her face on Joel's killer, and didn't have any say in regards to the story or anything like that...

Not surprising, unfortunately, as Laura Bailey, who actually plays Abby in the game, experienced, and probably still does as well, the same thing the weeks and months following its launch. Needless to say, I hope the actor they get to play Abby in the show's second season is warned about this, because we all know these...let's settle with "unkind people" will treat that person the same way unless Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin make some very surprising changes.