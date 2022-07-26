The Last of Us: Part I will come to PC "very soon after" landing on PS5

HQ

Naughty Dog will be launching The Last of Us: Part I in a few weeks, as the game is set to make its debut on PlayStation 5 on September 2 this year. The remake of the critically-acclaimed original title will be boasting various technological and graphical improvements, and with Sony's more recent strategy of bringing its biggest games to PC, the question about when exactly this title will also come to PC has been an increasingly common topic.

While no date has been attached for the PC edition of The Last of Us: Part I just yet, a recent comment on Twitter from Naughty Dog's senior environment texture artist, Jonathan Benainous has teased a time frame.

"Glad to hear you're hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release!"

While there's still no firm date, when Sony and Naughty Dog do decide to announce this information, we'll be sure to keep you updated.