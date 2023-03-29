The Last of Us: Part I is getting review bombed on Steam

HQ

While many of the PC ports of Sony first-party titles have been brought to Steam and the Epic Games Store without much issue, The Last of Us: Part I has a Mostly Negative review score on Steam right now.

Looking through the reviews, there appear to be a lot of performance issues with The Last of Us: Part I on PC right now. Naughty Dog has responded to the backlash, saying that it will endeavour to work on issues in the coming days, but the damage has already been done.

This doesn't spell immediate doom for the port, but there are criticisms flying all over the internet, with some arguing the game was rushed to coincide with the release of The Last of Us TV series.

