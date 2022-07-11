Cookies

The Last of Us: Part I

The Last of Us: Part I has gone gold

Naughty Dog's remake is ready to launch in September.

It's only been a month since PlayStation Studios and Naughty Dog finally unveiled the remake of The Last of Us, and one of the best things about revealing games this late is that we don't have to wait long to play it ourselves. That will definitely be the case here as well.

Because the developers have announced that The Last of Us: Part I has gone gold, which means it's basically ready to launch on September 2 as planned. Hopefully, this also means we'll get our review codes sooner rather than later, so that we're able to tell you if the upgrades are worth the much discussed price tag.

The Last of Us: Part I

