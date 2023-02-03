Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Last of Us: Part I

The Last of Us: Part I has been delayed on PC

But it's still launching in March.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The success of HBO's The Last of Us show has made the wait for the PC version of The Last of Us: Part I all the harder, but just waiting exactly one more month doesn't sound too bad. Well, I have bad news for you: the wait will be longer than expected.

Naughty Dog has announced that the PC version of The Last of Us: Part I is getting delayed from March 3 to March 28. These three and a half extra weeks will give the kennel the time needed to show PC players just how brilliant and polished this game truly is, so there's no need to fear further delays.

The Last of Us: Part I

Related texts



Loading next content