The Last of Us: Part I has been delayed on PC

HQ

The success of HBO's The Last of Us show has made the wait for the PC version of The Last of Us: Part I all the harder, but just waiting exactly one more month doesn't sound too bad. Well, I have bad news for you: the wait will be longer than expected.

Naughty Dog has announced that the PC version of The Last of Us: Part I is getting delayed from March 3 to March 28. These three and a half extra weeks will give the kennel the time needed to show PC players just how brilliant and polished this game truly is, so there's no need to fear further delays.