The Last of Us: Part I developer says the remake isn't a "cash grab"

Even though it won't release until September, The Last of Us: Part I has been receiving a bit of criticism recently from fans who are concerned that the remake is a "cash grab" play from Sony and Naughty Dog. This criticism has led to one of the game's developers taking to Twitter to defend the game and talk about why exactly it isn't a cash grab.

Animator Robert Morrison, who now works at Bend Studio, but has past credits working on the remake, as well as other Sony Interactive Entertainment titles such as God of War, and other games such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Injustice 2, has said that the game is actually the "most meticulously built and crafted project" he has ever been a part of.

"It's just a cash grab", said Morrison before continuing, "actually it's the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible."

The Last of Us: Part I is set to launch on September 2, 2022 and will be available on PS5 first and then on PC in the future.