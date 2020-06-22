The Last of Us: Part 2 is UK retail's fast-selling PS4-exclusive

You're watching Advertisements

They say that any press is good press, and that has proven to be the case once again following the launch of The Last of Us: Part II, which has shot straight to the top of the UK's retail charts.

Naughty Dog's controversial sequel narrowly beat Uncharted 4: A Thief's End in terms of physical sales (by just 1%) but its performance compared to the original The Last of Us on PS3 was more remarkable, with a 76% rise compared to the old-gen original. What's more, these impressive figures don't take into account digital sales, which are much more prevalent during this console generation, so the increase will almost certainly be even more significant.

that para should just read: TLOUP2 also sold 40% more at UK retail than the year's previous best, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. More good news for Sony that vindicates the company's decision to delay the game until June 19.

Thanks, GamesIndustry