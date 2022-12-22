The Last of Us: Part 1 Firefly Edition Coming to Europe

HQ

The Last of Us: Part 1's most expensive edition is finally making its way to Europe. As spotted on the German version of the PlayStation Direct website, it is set to release soon and pre-orders are available now.

As reported on by Insider Gaming, the Firefly Edition contains a bunch of extra in-game content, including different skins for guns and Ellie's bow, as well as a steelbook case and the first four issues of the American Dreams comic book that comes with new cover art.

The Last of Us: Part 1 Firefly Edition will be available on Thursday, January 26, 2023, and costs €109.99. Even at that expensive price point, there are plenty of diehard The Last of Us fans out there willing to get their hands on this edition of the game, so anyone on the lookout for it may want to get their pre-orders in early.

When the Firefly Edition went on sale in the U.S. earlier this year, it sold out extremely quickly, and even with it being some time since The Last of Us: Part 1 launched, it is expected the European version will sell out fast, too.