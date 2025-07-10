The Last of Us Multiplayer's game director has started his own studio in Japan

We've seen a lot of prominent developers leaving major studios and publishers to start their own companies in recent years, resulting in hits like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Death Stranding, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and The Finals, and there are many more exciting projects on the way.

Now we have something else interesting to keep an eye on (thanks Eurogamer) as Naughty Dog's game director Vinit Agarwal has announced that he is heading to Japan to start his own studio. Agarwal worked at Naughty Dog for ten years, but left when The Last of Us Multiplayer was cancelled last year.

We're not given any more details, but given that the studio hasn't been founded yet, nor does it have any employees, we shouldn't hope for any actual results for a long time yet. However, Agarwal has previously said that he wants to continue working on multiplayer games.