The Last of Us Multiplayer game director confirms Naughty Dog is still working on the project

While we haven't really heard much at all about The Last of Us Multiplayer project, beyond the fact that the game is being given more time to ensure it is realised in its best possible manner, over the weekend, the game director on the title gave a strange update on it.

Vinit Agarwal took to X to talk about his effort completing Super Mario Bros. Wonder, all before sharing an additional update on the multiplayer project.

This comment is no doubt in response to some fans' worries that the game has been axed ever since the decision to take further time to develop it. Before the announcement of the extra development effort, Naughty Dog did state last year that we'd hear more about the game in 2023, but no doubt we're looking at 2024 now for a more complete teaser of what this multiplayer project will be bringing to the table.

