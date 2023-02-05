The Last of Us meets Mario Kart in Saturday Night Live sketch

HQ

HBO and PlayStation Productions' The Last of Us is all the rage these days, so it wasn't especially surprising to learn Pedro Pascal was going to host the lastest Saturday Night Live. We got some surprising things from it, however, including a funny sketch that takes a look at what HBO would be able to do with another highly-anticipated adaptation.

Because what would actually happen if HBO made a hybrid of The Last of Us, Super Mario Bros. and Mario Kart? Judging by the sketch below, one heck of an exciting show that's definitely different from the highly-anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie. And I'm not just talking about Pedro Pascal replacing Chris Pratt as Mario...