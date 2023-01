HQ

Remember when Stranger Things made Kate Bush a chart-topper again last year? Well, The Netflix show isn't the only one that can bring classics back from the dead.

Spotify says that Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again" was streamed 520 percent more in the United States on January 17 than the week before. That's a couple of days after The Last of Us premiered on HBO Max across the pond, and I don't need to say why that's worth revelant if you've watched the first episode...