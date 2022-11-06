The Last of Us is getting a board game

HQ

The world of The Last of Us is expanding even further, this time in the form of a physical, tabletop game. As announced by Naughty Dog in a blog post, we're told that the game will be called The Last of Us: Escape the Dark, and that it will have cooperative and easy-to-understand gameplay, all brought to life with black-and-white illustrated chapter cards that task players with working together to overcome the challenges they pose.

As for who is creating this board game, other than Naughty Dog being involved, the project will be handled by Themeborne, a company whose prior tabletop experience has come in the creation of the Escape the Dark Castle and Escape the Dark Sector projects.

The finer details relating to the game have yet to be revealed, but we are told that when the project's Kickstarter page launches on November 8 that various extra details and information will also be offered up.