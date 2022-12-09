Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us: Part I

The Last of Us is coming to PC in March

For the first time, a platform other than PlayStation will be able to experience Naughty Dog's acclaimed action-adventure title.

HQ

Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment will finally be bringing The Last of Us to a platform other than PlayStation, as it has been confirmed that The Last of Us: Part I will be coming to PC in March 2023.

As announced at The Game Awards, the title will be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store from March 3, 2023, as an experience that will be optimised and enhanced for PC. The exact specifications and features will be revealed closer to launch, but we can likely expect a similar treatment as other PC versions of PlayStation games, such as wide-screen support, uncapped frame rate, more advanced Ray-Tracing, and so forth.

For those who are looking to pre-purchase a copy of the game on PC, any pre-orderers will get some bonus supplements and weapon parts to upgrade their skillset and arsenal come release.

HQ
The Last of Us: Part I

