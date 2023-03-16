The Last of Us is coming to Blu-ray in the summer

HQ

While we're still recovering from the finale of HBO Max's The Last of Us, those who haven't been able to catch the series on the streamer (or on Sky/Now TV) will be glad to know that it will be debuting as a physical Blu-ray edition in the summer.

For those in the UK, the Blu-ray edition of the series will be a HMV exclusive product, but will come in a variety of editions, be it a 4K UHD edition (which will no doubt please UK viewers as Now TV was only capable of streaming the series in 1080p), a 4K version, and a regular, non-Blu-ray DVD edition.

Known as The Last of Us: The Complete First Season, the physical release will be set for a June 17, 2023 release for the price tag of £39.99 for the 4K UHD edition, with the 4K one being £29.99, and the DVD being £24.99.

It should be said that there will also be a limited steelbook edition available as well for the 4K UHD edition (which will cost an extra £10 making a £49.99 total).