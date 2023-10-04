Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Earthless
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Last of Us Multiplayer

      The Last of Us II Multiplayer rumoured to be "on ice"

      Naughty Dog hasn't officially cancelled the project but it's not looking good either.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      The Last of Us Multiplayer (the multiplayer take on the acclaimed series) is becoming more and more uncertain and it seems like it could be in some trouble. Earlier this year it was scaled down quite a bit after Bungie evaluated it and identified a lot of problems and the development team working on it was also reduced.

      Now there is a report from Kotaku that states that the entire project has been put on ice. This does not mean that what Naughty Dog themselves described as their most ambitious project ever has been cancelled completely, but it certainly does not look promising.

      What do you think about the future of The Last of Us II Multiplayer?

      The Last of Us Multiplayer

      Related texts



      Loading next content