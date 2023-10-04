The Last of Us II Multiplayer rumoured to be "on ice"

The Last of Us Multiplayer (the multiplayer take on the acclaimed series) is becoming more and more uncertain and it seems like it could be in some trouble. Earlier this year it was scaled down quite a bit after Bungie evaluated it and identified a lot of problems and the development team working on it was also reduced.

Now there is a report from Kotaku that states that the entire project has been put on ice. This does not mean that what Naughty Dog themselves described as their most ambitious project ever has been cancelled completely, but it certainly does not look promising.

What do you think about the future of The Last of Us II Multiplayer?