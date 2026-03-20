The Last of Us has found who's playing Lev and Yara in season 3

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We knew that the third season of The Last of Us would require quite a few new actors to join the show, but most of the major additions have already been completed. A few days ago, we learned that Patrick Wilson will play Abby's dad, and now we know the actors for two of the other key characters. One of these is also somewhat controversial.

Because Deadline reveals that Michelle Mao (Bridgerton) and Kyriana Kratter (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) will play Yara and Lev in season 3 of The Last of Us.

What makes this controversial is that Lev is a transgender boy in both The Last of Us: Part II and the show, while Kyriana Kratter is not. That's probably one of the reasons why Deadline makes it clear that HBO "held an inclusive casting call for Lev, with young actors of different backgrounds auditioning", addressing potential accusations of them being afraid to even consider casting someone who's actually transgender for the role.