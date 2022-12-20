The Last of Us Had the 'Greatest Story' in Video Games According to HBO Showrunner

HQ

The HBO adaptation of The Last of Us is right around the corner, and its showrunner Craig Mazin is heavily praising the source material the series is based on, even calling the narrative of The Last of Us the "greatest story" in video games.

That is a bold and somewhat controversial statement, but in an interview with Empire Mazin further explains why he holds The Last of Us in such high esteem. "It's an open-and-shut case," Mazin said. "[The Last of Us] is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games."

"They didn't shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel - I had never experienced anything like it, and I've been playing video games since 1977."

It's certainly clear that Mazin has strong views about The Last of Us, but this doesn't mean the series will be a direct recreation of the original game. Mazin mentions that he and Neil Druckmann were often asking what they could do to expand upon the story of the game, meaning there will be some new things for fans of The Last of Us to see when the series launches.