news
HBO's The Last of Us

The Last of Us gives Linda Ronstadt's Long Long Time an astounding boost on Spotify

The fabulous episode 3 did as expected have a big impact in many ways on millions of people.

HQ

Remember when I wrote about Depeche Mode's Never Let Me Down Again getting an incredible upswing on Spotify thanks to the first episode of The Last of Us? That's nothing compared to this.

We're now told there was an awe-inspiring 4900 percent increase of people streaming Linda Ronstadt's Long Long Time on Spotify in the U.S. compared to the week before from 11 PM ET to midnight on Sunday. That's two hours after The Last of Us' masterful third episode became available on HBO and HBO Max, which is obviously not a coincidence.

HBO's The Last of Us

