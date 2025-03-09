The Last of Us gets a new limited edition DualSense controller

HQ

While it may be twelve years since The Last of Us initially released, since then the series has kept gamers in a chokehold and continues to draw eyes even if we've not seen anything new for the story since The Last of Us: Part II released in 2020.

If you're looking for a themed controller for whenever you pick up The Last of Us or its sequel for another playthrough, PlayStation is releasing a new limited edition controller based on the games. Featuring icons and images throughout both games on a sleek black background mixed in with the traditional DualSense white, it's a neat design, but it'll run you a bit more than a regular controller.

The Last of Us limited edition DualSense costs €84.99 / £74.99, and it'll release properly on the 10th of April, 2025, just a few days before the HBO show returns to our screens. If you really can't wait that long, pre-orders go live on the 14th of March at 10AM local time and can be found here.