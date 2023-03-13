The Last of Us' first season ends with record numbers

HQ

When The Last of Us' penultimate episode had the show's best debut, yours truly kinda hoped the final episode would reach the 10 million barrier. Unfortunately, that didn't end up being the case, but it still set a new record.

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed that The Last of Us ninth and final episode of season one has been watched by more than 8,2 million viewers these first 18 hours after it aired on HBO and became available on HBO Max. That's 100,000 more than last week's record, so it's still very impressive. Especially because we're also told this means The Last of Us has become HBO Max' most-watched show ever in Europe and Latin America.

And just to put this debut into perspective, here's an overview of each episode's premiere viewership less than 24 hours (with one exception) after its debut:



Episode 1 - 4.7 million (Jan. 15)



Episode 2 - 5.7 million (Jan. 22)



Episode 3 - 6.4 million (Jan. 29)



Episode 4 - 7.5 million (Feb. 5)



Episode 5 - 11.6 million (Feb. 10-Feb. 12, as it includes data from Friday to Sunday because it aired early to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl)



Episode 6 - 7.8 million (Feb. 19)



Episode 7 - 7.7 million (Feb. 26)



Episode 8 - 8.1 million (March 5)



Episode 9 - 8.2 million (March 12)



It'll be interesting to see if this positive trends continues when season 2 arrives in what we expect to be 2024.

What do you think of The Last of Us' first season?