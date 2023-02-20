The Last of Us episode 6 may have included a Dina cameo

HQ

The Last of Us episode 6 aired recently, and already it has fans online frantically discussing a potential cameo for a character that is likely to appear in season two.

After arriving in Jackson and reuniting with Tommy, Joel and Ellie are given some food, at which point we see an unnamed character around Ellie's age staring at her. Ellie tells the girl to go away, but that short moment has had many fans wondering who the character was.

"Was that Dina?" was trending on Twitter in the U.S. when The Last of Us episode 6 was airing, and Neil Druckmann even mentioned the discussion on his own Twitter page. However, we've not yet had any official confirmation on who that character is.

Dina isn't introduced until The Last of Us: Part II in the games, but if the second season is going to focus on that story, it would make sense for the writers to start planting seeds sooner rather than later.

Did you spot Dina in The Last of Us?