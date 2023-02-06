The Last of Us episode 5 will be released earlier than planned

HQ

The first four episodes of The Last of Us have all aired at 2 AM GMT / 3 AM CET on Mondays, and the fifth was originally scheduled to do that as well. That's not happening anymore, as HBO realised people wouldn't be able to decide what to watch this upcoming Monday.

Because it sounds like HBO and PlayStation Productions don't want The Last of Us to share the spotlight with the Super Bowl, so The Last of Us: Episode 5 - Endure and Survive will instead become available on HBO Max at 2 AM GMT / 3 AM CET on Saturday.