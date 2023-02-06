Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
HBO's The Last of Us

The Last of Us episode 5 will be released earlier than planned

You don't have to wait until next Monday to see what happens after this week's cliffhanger.

HQ

The first four episodes of The Last of Us have all aired at 2 AM GMT / 3 AM CET on Mondays, and the fifth was originally scheduled to do that as well. That's not happening anymore, as HBO realised people wouldn't be able to decide what to watch this upcoming Monday.

Because it sounds like HBO and PlayStation Productions don't want The Last of Us to share the spotlight with the Super Bowl, so The Last of Us: Episode 5 - Endure and Survive will instead become available on HBO Max at 2 AM GMT / 3 AM CET on Saturday.

HBO's The Last of Us

