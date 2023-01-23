The Last of Us episode 2 sets another record for HBO and HBO Max

HQ

Yours truly was a very happy man when The Last of Us' first episode ended up becoming HBO's second-biggest premiere in more than a decade last week, but tonight's news might be even better.

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed that The Last of Us' second episode has already been watched by more than 5,7 million people on HBO and HBO Max in the US since it was released less than 20 hours ago. The first episode "only" had 4,7 million by then, so this makes it the largest week two audience growth for an HBO Original drama series ever.

It's also worth mentioning the first episode is tracking at 18 million viewers now, and it sounds like most us agree this adaptation continues to be amazing even if episode 2's ending has lead to the discussions I expected. Hopefully this positivity and growth continues when episode 3 changes things up a bit.