The Last of Us episode 1 is available for free right now

The first episode of HBO's hit new series The Last of Us is being made officially available to watch on YouTube for free in 1080p.

If you've not had a chance to check it out yet, The Last of Us follows the same plot as the video game of the same name. It's being praised by fans and critics alike and so it seems HBO has deemed it fit to throw out the first episode for free.

Considering the show is so new, only having aired two episodes at the time of writing, it's impressive that HBO has put out the first episode for free, but I wouldn't expect them to be so charitable with the rest of the series, as this seems to be an attempt to get even more people watching.