The Last of Us

The Last of Us easter egg found in Uncharted 4

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End has been hiding a The Last of Us easter egg this entire time and no one noticed.

Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was the home of a really lovely and appreciated easter egg in the form of a playable version of the developer's beloved platformer Crash Bandicoot within the game. Very meta, we'd say, but now, yet another easter egg has been found in the game by Twitter user GermanStrands featuring a Clicker from The Last of Us at the bottom of a body of water.

We've certainly never seen this easter egg before and the community doesn't seem to have seen it either. Have you? Take a look below.

