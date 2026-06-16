The Last of Us developer says it's good we didn't see Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet at State of Play, actually

HQ

At the PlayStation State of Play, we got to see the latest and greatest from some big Sony studios, including Insomniac Games and Sony Santa Monica. However, one big Sony name that was notably absent was Naughty Dog, which seemed strange to some, as the studio does have a new game revealed in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

According to former The Last of Us developer Del Walker, fans should be pleased that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet didn't show at the State of Play, as it means Naughty Dog is busy on the game. "Every time a AAA game studio has to move resources over to making a trailer, it causes the game to lose about 4 months of actual dedicated development iteration time. Look, do you want a new game or not?" he explained in a post on X/Twitter (via GamesRadar).

This was met with some backlash towards Walker's point of view, but as he pointed out in a later post, he does have the experience shipping AAA games to know that trailers can take up a lot of time. With Intergalactic not yet having a release date attached to it as well, it's likely Naughty Dog is still hard at work ironing out the game in its production phase, meaning the time is better spent making it a better game for us to play, rather than have a flashy trailer.

We know Naughty Dog will make its return one day, but even if no trailer is a good thing in the long run, it reminds us how absent this developer has been for the past half a decade.