The Last of Us' creator is leaving the TV show

I'm far from the only one that thinks The Last of Us is a great TV show. One of the reasons for this is probably that one of the games' creators, Neil Druckmann, was heavily involved in adapting it for HBO. That's why today's news is especially interesting.

Naughty Dog, the PlayStation studio that leads the development of the The Last of Us games, reveals that Neil Druckmann won't be heavily involved in making season 3 of The Last of Us. This is because Druckmann only wants to focus on his studio and its future projects, including writing and directing Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Quite understandable, as he's the studio head and head of creative at Naughty Dog, while also directing and writing their first new franchise in what will be approximately 14 years when the game is set to launch. Still, this might mean The Last of Us: Season 3 will be fairly different from the first two seasons, even if Craig Mazin continues to be its lead creator. We'll see if this truly leads to the changes certain parts of the internet have been asking for because they think Druckmann has "a woke agenda" and stuff...