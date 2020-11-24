The Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla teases future of the franchise

You're watching Advertisements

The Game Awards are just around the corner and it should come as no surprise that The Last of Us Part II has been nominated for a variety of awards. Along with Game of the Year and Best Game Direction, the action-adventure title has also been nominated for Best Score and Music. Responding to this nomination on Twitter, composer Gustavo Santaolalla had a little more to say than a typical thank you message.

After thanking Naughty Dog and Creative Director Neil Druckman, he also stated "It's just the beginning!" This doesn't give too many details away, but it does suggest that The Last of Us Part II may not be the last swansong for the franchise. Given how synonymous Santaolalla's work has been to The Last of Us, it would be fair to assume that he would be on board with any future projects. On the other hand, we could simply be looking at this too deeply.

Do you think we will see a Last of Us Part III?