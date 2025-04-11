The Last of Us Complete Edition has been released on PS5

HQ

Fancy owning the complete and ultimate edition of The Last of Us? Then be prepared to spend a lot of money as the first and second games have been released in a "Complete Edition", which includes the remade first game and the Remastered second, with some extra additions. For those who want a physical edition, it will also be available for a little extra, and also includes some more stuff.

The new content in the digital editions are:



ADDITIONAL CONTENT FOR PART I • Left Behind prequel chapter. • Character and weapon skins unlocked through gameplay challenges.



ADDITIONAL CONTENT FOR PART II REMASTERED • Lost Levels - early-development versions of three levels. • Developer Commentary. • Guitar Free Play mode. • Character and weapon skins unlocked through gameplay challenges, including Jordan A. Mun's jacket skin for Ellie from Naughty Dog's next title Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.¹



The game is available to buy digitally now for around $100 or physically on July 10.

Will you be getting The Last of Us Complete?