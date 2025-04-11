The Last of Us Complete Edition has been released on PS5

Fancy owning the complete and ultimate edition of The Last of Us? Then be prepared to spend a lot of money as the first and second games have been released in a "Complete Edition", which includes the remade first game and the Remastered second, with some extra additions. For those who want a physical edition, it will also be available for a little extra, and also includes some more stuff.
The new content in the digital editions are:
The game is available to buy digitally now for around $100 or physically on July 10.
Will you be getting The Last of Us Complete?