The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

The Last of Us Complete Edition has been released on PS5

It contains both improved versions of the first and the second games.

Fancy owning the complete and ultimate edition of The Last of Us? Then be prepared to spend a lot of money as the first and second games have been released in a "Complete Edition", which includes the remade first game and the Remastered second, with some extra additions. For those who want a physical edition, it will also be available for a little extra, and also includes some more stuff.

The new content in the digital editions are:


  • ADDITIONAL CONTENT FOR PART I • Left Behind prequel chapter. • Character and weapon skins unlocked through gameplay challenges.

  • ADDITIONAL CONTENT FOR PART II REMASTERED • Lost Levels - early-development versions of three levels. • Developer Commentary. • Guitar Free Play mode. • Character and weapon skins unlocked through gameplay challenges, including Jordan A. Mun's jacket skin for Ellie from Naughty Dog's next title Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.¹

The game is available to buy digitally now for around $100 or physically on July 10.

Will you be getting The Last of Us Complete?

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

