The Last of Us breaks another record on HBO and HBO Max

PlayStation Productions and HBO kept on bragging about The Last of Us setting new records for four weeks straight, so some of you might have thought airing episode 5 two days early because of the Super Bowl had hurt the show a little when the two companies suddenly went quiet. That's far from the case.

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced episode 8 of The Last of Us had more than a whopping 8.1 million viewers when it aired on HBO and arrived on HBO Max on Sunday night. A new record for the show, and just to put that into perspective: the first episode had 4.7 million viewers its first night, so there's a chance the next - and the first season's final - episode might break the 10 million barrier.

This also means The Last of Us was the top title overall on HBO Max for the 8th week in a row. Not especially weird when we're also told the average audience for the first five episodes is now approaching 30 million viewers across all platforms.

I'd really like to hear what you think so far and your thoughts after watching the season's final and shortest episode this Sunday night.