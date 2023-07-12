Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us, Andor and Beef raise the bar with many Emmy nominations

Along with giants like Better Call Saul, Succession, Yellowjackets and Only Murders in the Building.

HQ

I'm far from the only one that thinks HBO's The Last of Us is the best video game adaptation ever, but that didn't necessarily mean the series would get the recognition it deserves by being showered with some of the biggest awards and nominations. Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be a problem.

The Emmy nominations have now been revealed, and The Last of Us has 24 nominees. One of the main reasons for all of these is that Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and a bunch of supporting actors did an astounding job. Just look at the "Guest Actor" and "Guest Actress" categories.

That's obviously not the only show I adore being recognised, as Andor, Barry, Beef and Better Call Saul have also made sure that Succession will get some great competition on the 18th of September American time. Here are the nominees in the "less technical" categories:

Drama series


  • Andor

  • Better Call Saul

  • The Crown

  • House of the Dragon

  • The Last of Us

  • Succession

  • The White Lotus

  • Yellowjackets

Comedy series


  • Abbott Elementary

  • Barry

  • The Bear

  • Jury Duty

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Ted Lasso

  • Wednesday

Limited series


  • Beef

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Daisy Jones & the Six

  • Fleishman Is in Trouble

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead actor in a drama series


  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

  • Brian Cox (Succession)

  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)

  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Lead actress in a drama series


  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

  • Sarah Snook (Succession)

  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Supporting actor in a drama series


  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

  • Alan Ruck (Succession)

  • F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

  • Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)

  • Theo James (The White Lotus)

  • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Supporting actress in a drama series


  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Guest actor in a drama series


  • Arian Moayed (Succession)

  • James Cromwell (Succession)

  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

  • Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

  • Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

  • Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Guest actress in a drama series


  • Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

  • Cherry Jones (Succession)

  • Harriet Walter (Succession)

  • Hiam Abbass (Succession)

  • Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

  • Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Lead actor in a comedy series


  • Bill Hader (Barry)

  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)

  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Lead actress in a comedy series


  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Supporting actor in a comedy series


  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

  • Henry Winkler (Barry)

  • James Marsden (Jury Duty)

  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Supporting actress in a comedy series


  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Guest actor in a comedy series


  • Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

  • Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

  • Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

  • Oliver Platt (The Bear)

  • Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

  • Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Guest actress in a comedy series


  • Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

  • Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

  • Judith Light (Poker Face)

  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

  • Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

  • Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Lead actor in a limited series or movie


  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

  • Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

  • Steven Yeun (Beef)

  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Lead actress in a limited series or movie


  • Ali Wong (Beef)

  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie


  • Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

  • Joseph Lee (Beef)

  • Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

  • Young Mazino (Beef)

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie


  • Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

  • Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

  • Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

  • Maria Bello (Beef)

  • Merritt Wever "(Tiny Beautiful Things)

  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Variety Talk series


  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • Late Night With Seth Meyers

  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

  • The Problem With Jon Stewart

Reality Competition Program


  • The Amazing Race

  • RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Survivor

  • Top Chef

  • The Voice

You can find all of the categories here.

Who do you think deserve to win and who got snubbed?

