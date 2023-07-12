The Last of Us, Andor and Beef raise the bar with many Emmy nominations

I'm far from the only one that thinks HBO's The Last of Us is the best video game adaptation ever, but that didn't necessarily mean the series would get the recognition it deserves by being showered with some of the biggest awards and nominations. Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be a problem.
The Emmy nominations have now been revealed, and The Last of Us has 24 nominees. One of the main reasons for all of these is that Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and a bunch of supporting actors did an astounding job. Just look at the "Guest Actor" and "Guest Actress" categories.
That's obviously not the only show I adore being recognised, as Andor, Barry, Beef and Better Call Saul have also made sure that Succession will get some great competition on the 18th of September American time. Here are the nominees in the "less technical" categories:
Drama series
Comedy series
Limited series
Lead actor in a drama series
Lead actress in a drama series
Supporting actor in a drama series
Supporting actress in a drama series
Guest actor in a drama series
Guest actress in a drama series
Lead actor in a comedy series
Lead actress in a comedy series
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Guest actor in a comedy series
Guest actress in a comedy series
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Variety Talk series
Reality Competition Program
