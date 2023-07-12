The Last of Us, Andor and Beef raise the bar with many Emmy nominations

HQ

I'm far from the only one that thinks HBO's The Last of Us is the best video game adaptation ever, but that didn't necessarily mean the series would get the recognition it deserves by being showered with some of the biggest awards and nominations. Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be a problem.

The Emmy nominations have now been revealed, and The Last of Us has 24 nominees. One of the main reasons for all of these is that Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and a bunch of supporting actors did an astounding job. Just look at the "Guest Actor" and "Guest Actress" categories.

That's obviously not the only show I adore being recognised, as Andor, Barry, Beef and Better Call Saul have also made sure that Succession will get some great competition on the 18th of September American time. Here are the nominees in the "less technical" categories:

Drama series





Andor



Better Call Saul



The Crown



House of the Dragon



The Last of Us



Succession



The White Lotus



Yellowjackets



Comedy series





Abbott Elementary



Barry



The Bear



Jury Duty



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Only Murders in the Building



Ted Lasso



Wednesday



Limited series





Beef



Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Daisy Jones & the Six



Fleishman Is in Trouble



Obi-Wan Kenobi



Lead actor in a drama series





Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)



Brian Cox (Succession)



Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)



Jeremy Strong (Succession)



Kieran Culkin (Succession)



Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)



Lead actress in a drama series





Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)



Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)



Keri Russell (The Diplomat)



Sarah Snook (Succession)



Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)



Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)



Supporting actor in a drama series





Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)



Alan Ruck (Succession)



F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)



Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)



Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)



Nicholas Braun (Succession)



Theo James (The White Lotus)



Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)



Supporting actress in a drama series





Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)



Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)



J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)



Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)



Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)



Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)



Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)



Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)



Guest actor in a drama series





Arian Moayed (Succession)



James Cromwell (Succession)



Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)



Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)



Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)



Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)



Guest actress in a drama series





Anna Torv (The Last of Us)



Cherry Jones (Succession)



Harriet Walter (Succession)



Hiam Abbass (Succession)



Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)



Storm Reid (The Last of Us)



Lead actor in a comedy series





Bill Hader (Barry)



Jason Segel (Shrinking)



Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)



Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)



Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)



Lead actress in a comedy series





Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)



Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)



Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)



Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)



Supporting actor in a comedy series





Anthony Carrigan (Barry)



Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)



Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)



Henry Winkler (Barry)



James Marsden (Jury Duty)



Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)



Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)



Supporting actress in a comedy series





Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)



Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)



Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)



Jessica Williams (Shrinking)



Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)



Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)



Guest actor in a comedy series





Jon Bernthal (The Bear)



Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)



Oliver Platt (The Bear)



Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)



Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)



Guest actress in a comedy series





Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)



Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)



Judith Light (Poker Face)



Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)



Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)



Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)



Lead actor in a limited series or movie





Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)



Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)



Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)



Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)



Steven Yeun (Beef)



Taron Egerton (Black Bird)



Lead actress in a limited series or movie





Ali Wong (Beef)



Dominique Fishback (Swarm)



Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)



Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)



Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)



Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)



Supporting actor in a limited series or movie





Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)



Joseph Lee (Beef)



Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)



Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)



Ray Liotta (Black Bird)



Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)



Young Mazino (Beef)



Supporting actress in a limited series or movie





Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)



Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)



Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)



Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)



Maria Bello (Beef)



Merritt Wever "(Tiny Beautiful Things)



Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)



Variety Talk series





The Daily Show With Trevor Noah



Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Late Night With Seth Meyers



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



The Problem With Jon Stewart



Reality Competition Program





The Amazing Race



RuPaul's Drag Race



Survivor



Top Chef



The Voice



You can find all of the categories here.

Who do you think deserve to win and who got snubbed?