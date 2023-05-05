Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Last of Us

The Last of Us and Wii Sports have been inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame

Four inductees in the class of 2023 have been announced.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2023 and has inducted The Last of Us, Wii Sports, Barbie Fashion Designer, and Computer Space into its consistently growing and prestigious list of classic video games.

In a post on the Strong National Museum of Play's site, it explains why the games were chosen. As we reported on back in March, a lot of titles could have been inducted into 2023's class, and while you could have voted to get your favourite game in, at the end of the day the final decision also came down to video game journalists and scholars who help judge the importance of a game in the industry as a whole.

While The Last of Us and Wii Sports seem like obvious choices for the Video Game Hall of Fame considering their influence and popularity, both Barbie Fashion Designer and Computer Space also make sense as inductees after a little digging into them. Computer Space, for example, was the first commercial video game, and proved that games could reach an audience outside of a lab. Barbie Fashion Designer "became a jumping-off point for the girls' games movement and shook up the software and gaming scene. It also sparked important questions and debate," says Kristy Hisert, collections manager.

What do you think of these inductees?

The Last of Us

Related texts

0
The Last of UsScore

The Last of Us
REVIEW. Written by Gillen McAllister

"Naughty Dog have brought together these different elements and made them their own to create a masterclass in survival horror."



Loading next content