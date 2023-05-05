The Last of Us and Wii Sports have been inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame

HQ

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2023 and has inducted The Last of Us, Wii Sports, Barbie Fashion Designer, and Computer Space into its consistently growing and prestigious list of classic video games.

In a post on the Strong National Museum of Play's site, it explains why the games were chosen. As we reported on back in March, a lot of titles could have been inducted into 2023's class, and while you could have voted to get your favourite game in, at the end of the day the final decision also came down to video game journalists and scholars who help judge the importance of a game in the industry as a whole.

While The Last of Us and Wii Sports seem like obvious choices for the Video Game Hall of Fame considering their influence and popularity, both Barbie Fashion Designer and Computer Space also make sense as inductees after a little digging into them. Computer Space, for example, was the first commercial video game, and proved that games could reach an audience outside of a lab. Barbie Fashion Designer "became a jumping-off point for the girls' games movement and shook up the software and gaming scene. It also sparked important questions and debate," says Kristy Hisert, collections manager.

