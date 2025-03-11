The Last of Us' Abby actress wants to make the fans proud

HQ

Abby from The Last of Us: Part II remains one of the most-controversial characters from gaming in recent years. The original actress for the character, Laura Bailey, received death threats thanks to her performance, and the actress for the HBO show Kaitlyn Dever is likely going to face some backlash from the internet, if she hasn't already.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Dever opened up about how much attention she pays to internet conversations. "It's hard not to see those things on the internet. It's hard not to stop myself from looking at it every once in a while, especially going into this, for sure," she said. "And I want to do this character justice and make the fans proud by bringing her to life in this kind of way."

"My main focus was just the collaboration between Neil and Craig, and making sure I was really getting to the core of who she is and what drives her and her emotional state," Dever continued. "Her anger and her frustration and her grief and all of that. I wanted to make sure that that was what I was focusing most of my energy on."

For fans who've not played the games, we won't spoil why Abby is so controversial, but hopefully HBO viewers can remember that Dever is just playing a character, and that no actor deserves death threats for doing their job.