The Last Ninja Collection crowdfunding starts next week

If you were around in the 80s, you'll probably remember the defining Commodore 64 action adventure The Last Ninja from 1987, developed by System 3. It became so popular that it had two sequels, with Last Ninja 3 being released in 1991.

In early 2000, attempts were made to revive the series, but it unfortunately fizzled out and since then we haven't seen any signs of life other than a re-release for the Wii Virtual Console in 2008.

Now, however, a giant collection called The Last Ninja Collection is on its way to PC and Switch. This will soon be launched as a Kickstarter campaign, and in addition to all three Last Ninja titles (as well as the Remix version of part two), International Karate, IK+ and Bangkok Knights are also included.

On top of that, demo versions of the two Last Ninja games that were started in the early 2000s, but never materialized, and have never been shown before, are also being promised. As if that weren't enough, other cool collectibles are also planned, which you can check out in the image below.

The fundraising starts on September 10 at this link. Time to treat yourself?