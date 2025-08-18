The Last Guardian rumoured to be next PlayStation adaptation

HQ

We've seen more and more movies and TV shows based on PlayStation games, and much now suggests that Fumito Ueda's emotional work The Last Guardian is next in line. Almost ten years have passed since its launch, and even though the game never reached the same heights or cult status as classics like ICO and Shadow of the Colossus, the story of the small boy and the gigantic beast has lingered in the background for many of us.

According to well-known insider DanielRPK, The Last Guardian is the next PlayStation franchise that could be given new life, either on the big screen or on TV. We've already seen adaptations of The Last of Us, Uncharted, and Twisted Metal, and right now God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Helldivers, and Ghost of Tsushima are also in the works. So it's not like the pot isn't already boiling.

The difference, however, is that The Last Guardian would likely (and should) become something far more understated than the previously mentioned adaptations, and it could absolutely stand out as something truly unique in the right hands. For fans of Fumito Ueda, it's a delightful thought, especially in the absence of new games.

What do you think about a film adaptation of The Last Guardian? Yay or nay?