The last Games with Gold are as boring as expected in August

Last week, Microsoft confirmed Xbox Live Gold will end and be replaced by Game Pass Core in September, which also means the next batch of Games with Gold will be the last. Then it's a real shame the service doesn't end with a bang, but a whimper.

Microsoft has announced that the following two games will be the last Games with Gold:



Blue Fire from the 1st through the 31st of August



Inertial Drift from the 1st through the 31st of August



I think it's safe to say the collection of 25+ games included with Game Pass Core is far better than what Games with Gold has offered the last couple of years, so it's rather appropriate the latter ends the way it does.