Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The last Games with Gold are as boring as expected in August

Not exactly the goodbye some dreamed of.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last week, Microsoft confirmed Xbox Live Gold will end and be replaced by Game Pass Core in September, which also means the next batch of Games with Gold will be the last. Then it's a real shame the service doesn't end with a bang, but a whimper.

Microsoft has announced that the following two games will be the last Games with Gold:


  • Blue Fire from the 1st through the 31st of August

  • Inertial Drift from the 1st through the 31st of August

I think it's safe to say the collection of 25+ games included with Game Pass Core is far better than what Games with Gold has offered the last couple of years, so it's rather appropriate the latter ends the way it does.

The last Games with Gold are as boring as expected in August


Loading next content