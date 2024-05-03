The last ever Gavin and Stacey episode will arrive this Christmas

HQ

Considering there hasn't been anything significant and new for Gavin and Stacey in years, you may think that the show concluded a while back, but apparently not.

James Corden and Ruth Jones have revealed that they have finished work on what is being dubbed the last ever and finale of the comedy series. It will be coming out later this year, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, on Christmas day to be exact.

The plot for this finale has yet to be communicated, but Corden and Jones did share the following comment: "We'll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!"

There's no word on casting, but it does seem fair to assume that the regular offenders will be back, including Joanna Page, Matthew Horne, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, Rob Brydon, and of course Corden and Jones too.

Will you be watching the last episode of Gavin and Stacey?