The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Last Case of Benedict Fox shows off its combat

You'll be getting up close and personal with some eldritch horrors.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox has recently revealed its latest trailer, which gives us a sneak peek at the game's combat systems.

Well, more accurately, it spends about half of its runtime introducing us to more of the intrigue in The Last Case of Benedict Fox and explaining a bit about the combat, but soon enough we get a look at the titular detective working his way through all sorts of horrors.

For the most part, it seems your knife will be your most useful tool, though Benedict Fox does keep a firearm on him at all times. Using your eldritch powers in the game as well, it seems you'll have a fair few options for fighting your way through your old family home.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox launches on the 27th of April, 2023. Check out the trailer below:

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

