The Last Case of Benedict Fox gets Definitive Edition this month

The Last Case of Benedict Fox released under a year ago, and now it is getting a Definitive Edition adding some new content in the form of extra puzzles, better exploration, and more.

A short teaser dropped for the new edition of the game, which releases on the 26th of March. It'll be the first time The Last Case of Benedict Fox comes to PS5. Existing owners of the game will get everything that comes with the Definitive Edition for free in a new update.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a metroidvania that pays homage to the eldritch works of H.P. Lovecraft. Blending together mysteries with strange horrors, it was quite a unique game in a saturated subgenre. Check out our thoughts on it here.