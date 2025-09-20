The Last Caretaker developer explains how the survival game avoids handholding the player

HQ

The Last Caretaker sees the player try and save humanity by collecting human "seeds" and helping them grow until they're healthy enough to be sent off into space. It's no easy task, and yet Channel37 doesn't want to hold your hand by telling you how to go about it.

Speaking to creative director and co-founder of Channel37 Antti Ilvessuo, we asked how the game balances leaving the player to figure out their own solutions while ensuring they can find what they're looking for.

"If you build the world that is believable, you build the world and location that everything has a meaning and then you encourage and make the exploration, it rewards you all the time," Ilvessuo said. "Then you are slowly understanding and building the world with player that it's always rewarding to look what's there."

"Instead of just having random rooms where there's stuff if you encounter it. But everything is built that it will make your world experience richer and that will encourage your exploration," he continued. "So like you open, I think you went to roof, open the door and you see the teddy bear on the chair in the edge of that."

You won't have to worry about getting lost in The Last Caretaker, then, as it seems every path you take unlocks a new door that'll give you something useful to your journey.