The Las Vegas Sphere will soon be giving us an "enhanced" version of The Wizard of Oz

The Las Vegas Sphere is planning to take its Wizard of Oz show up a notch, with an enhanced version that's being referred to as Wizard of Oz 2.0. The Sphere's version of the classic film has already been criticised for its usage of AI, which "restored" and "enhanced" the visuals to a point that they could fit on the incredibly large screen offered by the Sphere.

However, that hasn't stopped the remake from raking in more than $290 million since its debut (via Deadline). With that amount of box office cash and a steady stream of tourists wanting to see the AI-riddled rendition of Dorothy's tale, Sphere Entertainment CEO James Dolan confirmed the experience is getting an upgrade.

"I'm not even sure, to be honest, whether we need Wizard of Oz 2.0 with the demand that we're seeing," Dolan said. "But we're gonna, we're gonna do it anyway. ... I think that will probably give that product even more legs, and then we have product behind it that we think is going to be maybe as good as Wizard of Oz."

Sphere is also in discussion with "other IP holders" about bringing their franchises into the massive venue. There are plans for another Sphere location, landing in Abu Dhabi soon, but for now the only way to see the AI Wizard of Oz is in Las Vegas.

