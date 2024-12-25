The largest roller coaster ever conceived has completed its construction

HQ

Falcon's Flight, the largest roller coaster ever conceived, has been built in its entirety. All pieces of track have been put into place after a long process, lasting nearly six months. All 13,944 ft (4,250 m) of track, including its giant 535ft (163m) feet airtime hill, by itself largest than the second tallesr roller coaster ever (the soon to be demolished Kingda Ka).

Intamin, the Swiss coaster manufacturer, and one of the top theme park ride constructors in the world, recently published an Instagram post celebrating that the track has been closed, with some vertigo-inducing photographs.

It is expected that the ride will open in 2025 alongside the rest of the park, Six Flags Qiddiya, that will have several other giant roller coasters, as well as the world's tallest drop tower.

The coaster has a little help from a nearby cliff to support this gigantic 640 ft (195.072 m) height.

If you had ask many theme park enthusiasts back in 2019, when the coaster was first unveiled, many would have bet it would never materialize, condemned to join the large list of unrealized theme park rides and projects.

But the PIF (Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund) seems to have infinite money to spend on infraestructure, from theme parks like Six Flags Qiddiya or the recently unveiled Dragon Ball park, to the Formula 1 circuit that will circle the park, or football stadiums to host the World Cup 2034. Anything other than improving human rights for its women and LGBT+ population...

