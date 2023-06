The Lara Croft Collection has just received its release date trailer, informing us that two classic Tomb Raider titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch at the end of this month.

The games are: Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. They can be played with up to four people in local multiplayer.

Check out the release trailer below and let us know if you'll be diving back into these co-op centred Lara Croft titles.