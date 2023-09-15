Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Lando TV series is being turned into a movie instead

Donald Glover's return to A Galaxy Far, Far Away is now set to be a theatrical event.

It feels like we've known that Donald Glover would be starring as Lando Calrissian in a Star Wars spinoff for years and years at this point, and that's likely because the project was announced back in late 2020. But since then, pre-production has been steady at best, and the latest development on this front reveals that this Lando project, which was set to be a TV series (no doubt for Disney+) will now be a spinoff film instead.

The information was revealed by Glover's brother, Stephen Glover, who is currently writing the film alongside Donald. Speaking on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast (thanks, Deadline), Stephen Glover stated:

"It's not even a show. The idea right now is to do a movie. ... Right now because of the strike, it's like [a game of] telephone."

Due to the current strikes and the fact that there was no clear sign of production starting soon before Hollywood erupted into chaos, we still have no clue when this project will premiere or even start filming.

