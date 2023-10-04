Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Lamplighters League

The Lamplighters League looks great in the launch trailer

It was released yesterday and offers turn-based battles and and a slightly Indiana Jones inspired presentation.

As we reported yesterday, The Lamplighters League has now been added to Game Pass as a day-1 title. And as it also was released yesterday, we have now gotten a launch trailer for the game, in which you are supposed to save the world while having fun adventures.

Here we will get to visit plenty of different places to steal and sneak our way through, and also get involved with some great looking turn-based combat. The Lamplighters League is available for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, and we are currently working on our review - but in the meantime, just enjoy the release trailer below.

