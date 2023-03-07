The Lamplighters League launches this year for PC and Xbox

The Lamplighters League, a new turn-based strategy game, is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2023, and will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Developed by Harebrained Schemes (Shadowrun series, BattleTech) and published by Paradox Interactive, the game promises to challenge players' minds with tactical gameplay and engage with compelling narrative and characters set in an alternate 1930s. According to director Christopher Rogers, the game offers the creative freedom to weave together gameplay and narrative in a new world, creating a unique and immersive experience for players.

Here is the official synopsis:

"Sneak, steal, and shoot your way through a world of pulp adventure in The Lamplighters League! Globetrot across a variety of exciting locales around the world and outwit your enemies in strategic turn-based combat - and, if you play your cards right, you might just save the world."

The Lamplighters League launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X sometime later this year, and it will be included with Game Pass starting day 1. Check out the first trailer below.